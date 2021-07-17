Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cairn Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNCY. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

