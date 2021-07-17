Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.86. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 164,045 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company has a market cap of C$140.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

