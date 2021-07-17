California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.
Shares of CRC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
