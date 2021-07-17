California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

