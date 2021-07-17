California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $129,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

