California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 17,426 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $107,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,042 shares of company stock valued at $119,635,590. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

