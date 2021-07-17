California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $136,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

