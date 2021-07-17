California State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.87 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $100,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.