California State Teachers Retirement System Has $114.01 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $114,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

