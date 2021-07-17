California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $156,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $257.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.