California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $583.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

