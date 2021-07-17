Canaccord Genuity Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.59.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

