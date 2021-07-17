Canaccord Genuity Lowers Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$45.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5924456 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

