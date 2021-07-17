Canaccord Genuity Raises Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $36.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.