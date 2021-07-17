Canaccord Genuity Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $395.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Insiders sold 246,811 shares of company stock worth $78,379,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

