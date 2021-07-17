Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in June

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 20,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,285. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.27%.

CNNEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

