Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

CNNEF stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

