Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $94.04 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

