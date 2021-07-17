Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.