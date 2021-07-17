Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.04. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 292,776 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

