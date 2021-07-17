Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.87. Canfor shares last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 466,130 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.41.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

