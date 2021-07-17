CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLLDY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 24,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,936. CapitaLand has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

