Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 57,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NYSE:GPN opened at $194.73 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.