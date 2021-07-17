Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Diageo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO opened at $192.57 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

