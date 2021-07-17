Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,375 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brunswick by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brunswick by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

