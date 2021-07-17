Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $709.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $700.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.