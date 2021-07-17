Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.99 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

