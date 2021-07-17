Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $37.60 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006135 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

