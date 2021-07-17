Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$5.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CJ opened at C$2.87 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,585,506.80.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

