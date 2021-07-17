Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Financial Contrast

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -34.32% -20.85% -12.22%

This table compares Alfi and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 21.56 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -59.79

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alfi and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $142.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

