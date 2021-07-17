CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,066,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,155. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
