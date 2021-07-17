CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,066,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,155. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

