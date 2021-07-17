CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes Sells 3,600 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $66,780.00.

PRTS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CarParts.com by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

