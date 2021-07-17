CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of CarParts.com worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 119.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 190,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in CarParts.com by 430.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 201,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 163,701 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $66,780.00. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,938 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

