Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 630.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 130,559 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

