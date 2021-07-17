Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.