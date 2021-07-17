CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IGR opened at $8.94 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71.

In other news, Director Heidi Stam bought 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

