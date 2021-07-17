Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

