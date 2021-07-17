Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

CDEV opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

