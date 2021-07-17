Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.40 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.26.

CIA stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

