Charles Drucker Acquires 650,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00.
OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.
Origin Materials Company Profile
