Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $582.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

