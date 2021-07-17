Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,763. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 50.40% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
