Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,763. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 50.40% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

