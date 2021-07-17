Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,900 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.37 on Friday. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.
Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
About Chiasma
Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
