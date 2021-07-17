Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,900 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.37 on Friday. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

