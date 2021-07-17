China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

CAAS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 3.16. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

