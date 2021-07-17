Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $2,571,200.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,430.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

