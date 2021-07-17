Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Up 13.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) shot up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 8,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

Chiyoda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

