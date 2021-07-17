Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

