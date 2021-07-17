Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $83,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

