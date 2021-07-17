CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CI Financial by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

