CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

