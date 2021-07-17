CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.
ATZ stock opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.29.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.