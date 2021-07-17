CIBC Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

